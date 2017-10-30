© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's House Speaker Will Not Run for Against Fellow Republican for State Auditor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 30, 2017 at 1:49 PM EDT
Photo of Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just days after telling reporters he was considering a run for state auditor, the speaker of the Ohio House has decided against it. 

If you were looking forward to a primary battle between former Senate President and now state Rep. Keith Faber and current House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, never mind. The Wilmington area Republican who told reporters Tuesday that he was thinking about running changed his mind by the end of the week.

Rosenberger says he’ll devote his remaining 14 months in office to the most pressing needs for Ohioans and on ensuring the GOP controls the House after the 2018 election. Now that Faber won’t be facing his boss in the primary, he’s the only Republican running.

Former Congressman Zack Space is the only Democrat in that race.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
