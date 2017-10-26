© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Says HIV-Disclosure Law Does Not Violate Free Speech

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 26, 2017 at 5:22 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Supreme Court
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court says a law requiring people living with HIV to disclose their status to potential sexual partners is constitutional and doesn’t violate free speech rights. 

Orlando Batista was sentenced in Hamilton County to eight years in prison for not telling his girlfriend he’s HIV positive. His lawyer Josh Thompson said his behavior was reprehensible, but the law perpetuates a stigma that keeps people from being tested and getting treatment.

“This case is bigger than him. This case is about all HIV positive people in Ohio.”

But Samuel Peterson with the Attorney General’s office said the law was carefully written to help curb the spread of HIV and to ensure that only one other person would know the other’s HIV status.

“It ensures that informed consent exists between sexual partners.”

The court agreed with the state; that the law achieves an important goal – protecting victim – and is so narrowly tailored that it doesn’t violate anyone’s free speech rights.

 

Government & PoliticsOhio Supreme CourtOrlando BatistaHIVhamilton countyHIV disclosure law
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
