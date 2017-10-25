Ohio Senate President Obhof Anticipates a Professional Race for Auditor

News that Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is considering a run for state Auditor has made the GOP primary for that office more interesting. If he runs, he will likely face former state Senate President Keith Faber.

Both Rosenberger and Faber have allies in the Legislature. Still, the man who succeeded Faber as Senate president, Larry Obhof, says he doesn’t think that will pose a problem for state lawmakers.

“The Senate president is a very close friend of mine as you know. I work well with the Speaker. We’ll see how that goes, but in the meantime, I’m not going to speculate as to what that might do to the relationship between the chambers. I think we are all professional and could continue working together.”

So far, former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.