Government & Politics

Ohio Senate President Obhof Anticipates a Professional Race for Auditor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 25, 2017 at 6:40 PM EDT
photo of Larry Obhof
OHIO SENATE

News that Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is considering a run for state Auditor has made the GOP primary for that office more interesting. If he runs, he will likely face former state Senate President Keith Faber.

Both Rosenberger and Faber have allies in the Legislature. Still, the man who succeeded Faber as Senate president, Larry Obhof, says he doesn’t think that will pose a problem for state lawmakers.

“The Senate president is a very close friend of mine as you know. I work well with the Speaker. We’ll see how that goes, but in the meantime, I’m not going to speculate as to what that might do to the relationship between the chambers. I think we are all professional and could continue working together.”

So far, former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
