Government & Politics

Rosenberger Might Run for Ohio Auditor, Which Would Pit Him Against Faber

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 24, 2017 at 2:41 PM EDT
speaker_cliff_rosenberger_speaks_to_reporters_after_budget_vote__credit_jo_ingles__0.jpg
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

The term-limited leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is thinking about running for a statewide office.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he’s thinking about running for state auditor.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve had a lot of conversations of folks across the state and I’ve been very humbled and appreciate their calls and I’m seriously considering it at this point.”

Former state Senate President and current Rep. Keith Faber has already announced he's running. If Rosenberger runs, he'd go up against Faber in the primary. Former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.

Cliff Rosenberger Ohio Auditor Ohio House of Represenatives Keith Faber Zack Space
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
