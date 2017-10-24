© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Votes to Loosen Concealed Carry Rules

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 24, 2017 at 5:15 PM EDT
The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed. 

Republican Scott Wiggam of Wooster says a CCW holder could face a first-degree misdemeanor, a $1,000 fine and the loss of the license for a year if they don’t promptly notify an officer that they’re carrying a weapon. But Wiggam said the law doesn’t define “promptly."

“Ohio’s current concealed carry notification law is ambiguous, arbitrarily enforced and carries the most draconian penalties in the nation.”

Wiggam’s bill would require permit holders hand over their licenses or say they’re carrying only to officers when they ask for ID. The Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association is neutral on the bill, but the Fraternal Order of Police is opposed. The bill now moves on to the Senate.

