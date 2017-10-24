© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Proposes a Bill for Sexual-Abuse Education in Schools

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 24, 2017 at 11:25 PM EDT
Photo of Christina Hagan
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers call it a silent epidemic as an alarming number of children are sexually abused but don’t feel safe enough to ask for help.

 

A bipartisan bill in the House would require sexual-abuse education so kids can learn the difference between good touch and bad touch and connect to resources if they feeln they’re being abused. Republican Rep. Christina Hagan of Alliance says kids don’t speak out because they’re afraid of what their attackers might do.

"And instead of getting resources, they are continually being abused instead of having a safe place to be able to get out of this trauma,” Hagan said.

 

This is the second time Hagan has proposed thie bill, which she says is about sexual-abuse education not sex education. She says the lessons would be age appropriate. Similar laws have been passed in 31 states.

 

 

 

 

 

Government & Politicssexual abuseRep Christina HaganOhio HouseOhio House of Represenativessexual abuse education
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow