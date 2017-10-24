Ohio House Proposes a Bill for Sexual-Abuse Education in Schools

Lawmakers call it a silent epidemic as an alarming number of children are sexually abused but don’t feel safe enough to ask for help.

A bipartisan bill in the House would require sexual-abuse education so kids can learn the difference between good touch and bad touch and connect to resources if they feeln they’re being abused. Republican Rep. Christina Hagan of Alliance says kids don’t speak out because they’re afraid of what their attackers might do.

"And instead of getting resources, they are continually being abused instead of having a safe place to be able to get out of this trauma,” Hagan said.