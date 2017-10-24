© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kent Voters Will Decide on Sanctuary Status Next Month

Published October 24, 2017 at 11:06 PM EDT
kent_courthouse_2.jpg
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU

Voters on Nov. 7 will decide if Kent should join the small list of Ohio cities that have declared sanctuary status.

 

If passed, Issue 9 would prevent the city from coordinating or cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or any federal agency when it comes to immigration status.

 

Lee Brooker, a member of Kent Citizens for Democracy, helped get Issue 9 on the ballot. He says undocumented immigrants need Kent to be a sanctuary city so that they can feel safe.

 

"They will not be subject to being turned over to federal authorities if they need to reach out for emergency services or to enroll their kids in school or receive benefits they're entitled to." 

Opponents of the ballot initiative argue that the language could prevent Kent from receiving federal funds.

 

Tags

Government & PoliticsIssue 9KentKent Citizens for DemocracyLee BrookerElection 2017