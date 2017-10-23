© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says the Future for Dreamers Is a Job for Congress, Not the President

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 23, 2017 at 11:45 AM EDT
a photo of Senator Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Education groups are expected to hit Washington this week to lobby Congress to provide legal status for so-called Dreamers – the now young adults without documents who arrived in the U.S. as small children. Among those they’re hoping to sway is Ohio’s GOP Sen. Rob Portman. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports he’s open to the idea.

The advocates are pushing for what they call a “clean Dream Act,” that would not require funding for the border wall or other tradeoffs that President Trump is demanding from Congress.  Portman says he’s long favored some form of the Dreamer program. But he says he objected to President Obama doing it by executive order after congressional negotiations collapsed. And Portman thinks Trump was right to suspend it.

“I don’t think it’s wrong that Congress is told, ‘Hey this is your responsibility, you ought to deal with it. But I would like to have the program be legislated so it is giving these young people and their families more certainty that frankly they don’t have under the current system.”

President Trump set a deadline of next March for Congress to act before the Dreamers who already are here face deportation. But the program already is accepting no new applications. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
