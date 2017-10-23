© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Brown's Calling Bannon a Racist Draws a Rebuke from the White House

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 23, 2017 at 6:51 PM EDT
Brown on CNN's State of the Union
CNN's State of the Union

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has stirred up controversy by labeling President Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon a racist, and saying another adviser may be one as well. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

Brown was on CNN’s State of the Union program Sunday, when host Dana Bash asked if he agreed with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson that the Trump White House is full of racists. He responded:

“I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and Steven Miller seems to be and I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has shot back, calling those characterizations “outrageous and slanderous.” State Treasurer Josh Mandel, who hopes to run against Brown next year, told Breitbart news – which Bannon runs – that Brown’s comments were “desperate, false and beneath the dignity of his office.”

Mike Gibbons, the Cleveland businessman who is running against Mandel for the Republican nomination, also criticized Brown, calling the comment slanderous, and saying Brown “is flailing to keep his job.” 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
