Government & Politics

Ohio's Gov. Kasich Supports Alexander-Murray Health-Care Compromise

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 22, 2017 at 8:29 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A deal on health care from Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington has limited support among senators of both parties. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler asked Gov. John Kasich about that deal, which looks very similar to one he worked on with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Kasich and nine other governors have signed a letter sent to Congressional leaders, urging them to pass the Alexander-Murray bill. Kasich said families need to be able to afford insurance and insurers need to continue to provide it.

“I just hope that Republicans and Democrats will put the country and these people first, pass this and then we’ve got to get onto it.”

Kasich has said he doesn’t support Obamacare. He said he doesn’t want to blow up the current system, but wants long-term improvement -- and for the system to be based on outcomes and not on quantity. He said he thinks he’s made the case that Medicaid expansion is important, though many Republicans still have deep concerns about it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichSen. Lamar AlexanderSen. Patty Murrayaffordable care actHealthcare compromise
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
