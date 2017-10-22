© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Says Ohio Is Considering Adding Opioid Distributors to the Lawsuit Against Drug Makers

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 22, 2017 at 8:33 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post last week suggested Ohio-based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded Congress to weaken the Drug Enforcement Agency’s authority. 

Ohio is  suing five manufacturers of prescription painkillers, claiming they downplayed the dangers when they aggressively marketed those drugs to doctors, who prescribed them to patients who got addicted.  Gov. John Kasich said his office is checking into whether to include drug distributors in that lawsuit.

“You always have to look at claims and you have to look at them thoroughly and find out what the truth is. And that’s precisely what we’re doing -- we are examining it right now.”

Several Ohio cities and counties have already filed suit against Ohio-based Cardinal Health, along with McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichpainkillersprescription drugs
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
