Government & Politics
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Gov. Kasich Stands by Medicaid Expansion

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 21, 2017 at 10:36 AM EDT
Gov. John Kasich has been a regular guest on national news shows, talking about the importance of keeping Medicaid expansion in whatever changes are made to the Affordable Care Act.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to Kasich about the future of what's considered by some to be his signature achievement as governor.

Kasich’s decision to expand Medicaid in 2013 was controversial, and still is to some. But Kasich thinks he’s made the case that expanding Medicaid to some 700,000 Ohioans has helped with the opioid crisis.

“I feel pretty good about where we are, but we have to always be thinking about ways to make the system better.”

When reminded that two Republicans who want to replace him said they’d get rid of Medicaid expansion and the other two Republicans are lukewarm on it, Kasich said, “Everybody says things in a campaign. I said a lot of things in the campaign but I didn’t end up doing them.”

State lawmakers tried to freeze enrollment in Medicaid expansion in the budget, but Kasich vetoed that provision. That veto could be overridden anytime between now and the end of next year. 

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichMedicaidmedicaid expansionElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
