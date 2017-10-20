Kasich Sends Mixed Messages on Preparations for Possible Presidential Bid

Buzzfeed is reporting that Gov. John Kasich is apparently planning for a possible run for president in 2020. Sources told Buzzfeed that Kasich's private meeting Thursday with national security experts in Columbus "was to help prepare ... for another bid, should he decide to run again."

This report contradicts Kasich’s own comments to Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler, who spoke with Kasich just hours before the report came out.

Kasich said he feels like no one asks him his presidential plans anymore, but that he really doesn’t have any.

“I’m not doing any planning for anything," Kasich said. "I want to have a voice. I think my voice has mattered with my colleagues in health care. I think it matters in a lot of different things. And that’s what’s most important to me now. As to where this is going to take me, I really don’t know.”

Kasich says his national news show appearances have come because the networks have sought him out. He’s talked about President Trump, but also about health care and the deal worked on with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. And this week Kasich appeared with former Vice President Joe Biden at a sold-out forum on bipartisanship.