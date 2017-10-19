© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Will Begin Sexual Harassment Training

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 19, 2017 at 6:09 PM EDT
Picture of Larry Obhof
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Leaders in the Ohio Senate plan to conduct sexual harassment education and training.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina County says members of both parties will go through a course to be educated on sexual harassment and what is considered inappropriate conduct.

 

Obhof says the Senate already has a retreat where lawmakers learn about legislative ethics and campaign finance laws.

 

“Moving forward in the General Assembly, we will include this as part of that training as well. But in the short term we plan to have something like that for members and staff of both parties in the near future," Obhof said.

 

Republican Senator Cliff Hite of Findlay resigned Monday, admitting in a statement to inappropriate contact and comments toward on a state employee.

 

 

Tags

Government & PoliticsLarry ObhofSexual HarassmentSexual Assault
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow