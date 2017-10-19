Ohio Senate Will Begin Sexual Harassment Training

Leaders in the Ohio Senate plan to conduct sexual harassment education and training.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina County says members of both parties will go through a course to be educated on sexual harassment and what is considered inappropriate conduct.

Obhof says the Senate already has a retreat where lawmakers learn about legislative ethics and campaign finance laws.

“Moving forward in the General Assembly, we will include this as part of that training as well. But in the short term we plan to have something like that for members and staff of both parties in the near future," Obhof said.