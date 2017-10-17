Powerful Ohio Senator Hite Unexpectedly Resigns

A high-ranking Republican senator from northwest Ohio has abruptly resigned his seat.

Cliff Hite is a former high school history teacher and football coach from Findlay who’s been in the Statehouse for a decade.

Just last month Hite said he planned to run for re-election in 2018, and was considered an important voice on agriculture and a supporter of wind energy, often breaking with the party on that issue. In his resignation, Hite says he will focus on his health and spending time with his family.

Attempts to reach Hite for further comment were unsuccessful.