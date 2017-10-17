© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Pelanda's Withdrawal Gives LaRose the GOP Nod for Ohio Secretary of State

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 17, 2017 at 6:17 AM EDT
dorothy_pelanda_-_credit_ohio_house.jpg
OHIO HOUSE

A Republican candidate for Secretary of State has dropped out of the primary fight, citing party unity as her reason. 

Representative Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville was going head-to-head with Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson in perhaps the biggest primary fight aside from the gubernatorial race. Pelanda wrote that the Ohio Republican Party is a family that must stay strong and that’s why she was ending her candidacy.

In the last campaign finance report, Pelanda was trailing LaRose in fundraising by a few hundred thousand dollars.

LaRose is now running unopposed for the Republicans and will likely face Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent in the general election.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDorothy PelandaFrank LaRoseKathleen ClydeOhio Secretary of StateOhio primary
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content