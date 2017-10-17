Pelanda's Withdrawal Gives LaRose the GOP Nod for Ohio Secretary of State

A Republican candidate for Secretary of State has dropped out of the primary fight, citing party unity as her reason.

Representative Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville was going head-to-head with Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson in perhaps the biggest primary fight aside from the gubernatorial race. Pelanda wrote that the Ohio Republican Party is a family that must stay strong and that’s why she was ending her candidacy.

In the last campaign finance report, Pelanda was trailing LaRose in fundraising by a few hundred thousand dollars.

LaRose is now running unopposed for the Republicans and will likely face Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent in the general election.