Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Is Likely to Run for Governor

It’s likely Ohio’s only statewide elected Democrat will enter the race to become his party’s nominee for governor.

Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill says he’ll have a big announcement on Oct. 29 in Chagrin Falls, where he lives. O’Neill won’t directly say he’s running, but says he can announce he’s a candidate and remain on the bench until he’d have to file paperwork early next year.

O’Neill has criticized the Ohio Democratic Party before. He says while he likes the four Democrats already in the race, but “we need to say something profound or we’ll lose again.”

O’Neill also says he’ll hold to a promise he made earlier this year – that if former Attorney General and current Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray gets into the race, he’ll support him and back out.