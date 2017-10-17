© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Is Likely to Run for Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 17, 2017 at 6:22 AM EDT
BILL O'NEILL
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

It’s likely Ohio’s only statewide elected Democrat will enter the race to become his party’s nominee for governor.

Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill says he’ll have a big announcement on Oct. 29 in Chagrin Falls, where he lives. O’Neill won’t directly say he’s running, but says he can announce he’s a candidate and remain on the bench until he’d have to file paperwork early next year. 

O’Neill has criticized the Ohio Democratic Party before. He says while he likes the four Democrats already in the race, but “we need to say something profound or we’ll lose again.”

O’Neill also says he’ll hold to a promise he made earlier this year – that if former Attorney General and current Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray gets into the race, he’ll support him and back out.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
