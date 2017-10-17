Cleveland Police Union Endorses Josh Mandel

The Cleveland police union Tuesday endorsed state Treasurer Josh Mandel – a Republican -- in his bid for U.S. Senate.

The union hall was devoid of any members when its president, Steve Loomis, announced the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association leadership had voted to endorse Mandel over incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Loomis said Brown is “stale” and does not support law enforcement.

“(Brown) rambles on about Black Lives Matter and false narratives and that’s just completely unacceptable,” Loomis said.

The police union is the latest endorsement for Mandel. Two weeks ago, the Pro-Donald Trump super pac Rev 18 backed him. The group is also responsible for the hashtag “Ditch Mitch.” That’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Asked if McConnell should be replaced as the Republican leader in the Senate, Mandel wouldn't answr.

"We’re here to talk about an election where every person in the state of Ohio can vote. I think your question is about an election where no one in the state of Ohio can vote,."

Except Mandel, if he’s elected.