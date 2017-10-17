© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Clarence Mingo Drops Out of Run For Ohio Treasurer

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 17, 2017 at 8:43 PM EDT
Photo of Clarence Mingo
Karen Kasler

Just a day after one Republican dropped her candidacy for Secretary of State, another is ending his bid to be the state’s treasurer. 

 

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo says he’s ending his campaign because he says he lacks the time and resources needed for the race.

Mingo, who was a vocal critic of President Trump, says he will now focus on running for re-election in his current post. His primary opponent Rep. Robert Sprague had raised significantly more money and in a Facebook posting, Mingo said Sprague has earned the right to represent the GOP and he promises to work for Sprague’s election.

Sprague would likely face Democratic attorney Rob Richardson Jr. of Cincinnati in the general election next fall.

Clarence Mingo Ohio Treasurer GOP nomination Election 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
