2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Clarence Mingo Drops Out of Run For Ohio Treasurer
Just a day after one Republican dropped her candidacy for Secretary of State, another is ending his bid to be the state’s treasurer.
Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo says he’s ending his campaign because he says he lacks the time and resources needed for the race.
Mingo, who was a vocal critic of President Trump, says he will now focus on running for re-election in his current post. His primary opponent Rep. Robert Sprague had raised significantly more money and in a Facebook posting, Mingo said Sprague has earned the right to represent the GOP and he promises to work for Sprague’s election.
Sprague would likely face Democratic attorney Rob Richardson Jr. of Cincinnati in the general election next fall.