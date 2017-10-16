The Ohio GOP Keeps Pounding On Cordray as Though He's Running for Governor

The Ohio Republican Party is taking a Democrat to task for what it calls a secret deal with a hedge fund to do student loan collections. But the Democrat the GOP is focusing on isn’t running for office -- at least not yet.

The Ohio Republican Party’s Blaine Kelly questions the legality of a deal with the owner of a private equity firm OK'd by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That agency is headed by former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray. He’s not running for office and can’t talk about doing so because his current job won’t allow it. But Kelly thinks Cordray will run next year, and the GOP will be watching.

“It’s pretty well known that Richard Cordray is the Democrats’ best candidate for governor. He just hasn’t said it yet.”

Meanwhile, four Democrats are running: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.