Dreamer Advocates Plan to Petition Congressman Dave Joyce This Week for a 'Clean Dream Act'

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 16, 2017 at 5:24 AM EDT
Activists plan to deliver petitions this week to the Painesville office of Congressman Dave Joyce as part of a national effort to keep so-called Dreamers in the United States. 

Moveon.org and other advocates are pushing Congress to pass what they call a “clean Dream Act’ – a pathway to citizenship or legal status for young adults who were brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children and grew up here.

Jean Church will be delivering the petitions to Congressman Joyce. She says it’s an issue of fairness as well as economics.

“They were brought here as children, and they’ve already established a life here. They work just like you and I. And they pay their taxes like you and I and they want to stay. This is the life they know.”

The advocates are objecting to moves by President Trump to set conditions on allowing the Dreamers to stay. That includes funding for a border wall. Moveon.org also plans to present petitions to the Bowling Green office of Congressman Bob Latta on Friday.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
