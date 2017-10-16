Dreamer Advocates Plan to Petition Congressman Dave Joyce This Week for a 'Clean Dream Act'

Activists plan to deliver petitions this week to the Painesville office of Congressman Dave Joyce as part of a national effort to keep so-called Dreamers in the United States.

Moveon.org and other advocates are pushing Congress to pass what they call a “clean Dream Act’ – a pathway to citizenship or legal status for young adults who were brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children and grew up here.

Jean Church will be delivering the petitions to Congressman Joyce. She says it’s an issue of fairness as well as economics.

“They were brought here as children, and they’ve already established a life here. They work just like you and I. And they pay their taxes like you and I and they want to stay. This is the life they know.”

The advocates are objecting to moves by President Trump to set conditions on allowing the Dreamers to stay. That includes funding for a border wall. Moveon.org also plans to present petitions to the Bowling Green office of Congressman Bob Latta on Friday.

Here's Gov. John Kasich's response on CBS to President Trump's move on Dreamers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWcAbv0i244