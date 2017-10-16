© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Biden-Kasich Bipartisanship Show is Sold Out

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 16, 2017 at 1:02 PM EDT
A photo of Joe Biden.
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Vice President Joe Biden are speaking together tomorrow  in Delaware. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, it’s leading to more talk about Kasich as the GOP’s bipartisan counter to President Trump.

The joint appearance called “As We Stand Divided” is sold out. It’s to focus on how to bridge political and partisan divides in Washington.

Both men have been discussed as potential 2020 presidential candidates. Biden came close to entering the Democratic race in 2016. Kasich was the last Republican to drop out last year and never embraced Trump at the top of his party’s ticket. He’s continued his harsh criticism of the president on issues ranging from immigration to health care to gerrymandering. Kasich also has worked with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on how to stabilize the health insurance system.

John Kasich
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
John Kasich was the last GOP presidential candidate to drop out before Donald Trump became the party's nominee.

All of that has led to his dwindling popularity among the conservative base of the Ohio Republican Party. At a forum earlier this month with fundamentalist Christians, most of the roughly 500 people attending indicated they had a less-than-favorable view of Kasich.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
