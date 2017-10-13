© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Votes to Eliminate State Boards

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 13, 2017 at 7:50 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Senate override votes
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are new efforts to combine and even eliminate some state task forces, committees and boards. 

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that would do away with boards and committees thought to no longer be necessary or viable.

Those include the Dangerous Wild Animal State Emergency Response Commission and the Dangerous and Restricted Animals Advisory Board. They were set up after dozens of wild animals were let loose from a home near Zanesville in 2012, causing panic and the deaths of more than 50 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and a baboon.

The Local Government Innovation Council, which hasn’t been funded in years, is also set for elimination under this bill. And the legislation seeks to eliminate a $5 fee paid by unpaid appointees to boards and commissions.

In a similar vein, the House has voted to consolidate several commissions that work with people with disabilities into one group.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio SenateThe Local Government Innovation CouncilDangerous Wild Animal State Emergency Response CommissionDangerous and Restricted Animals Advisory BoardLocal Government Innovation Council
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
