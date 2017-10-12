© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio GOP Leader is Optimistic About a New Panel Reworking How Congressional Districts Are Drawn

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 12, 2017 at 10:43 AM EDT
House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up with a good solution soon. 

Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the four members of the bipartisan panel are ready to work on a new plan to draw the Congressional map.

“We look forward to them being part of that process and having everybody, even those who are out collecting signatures right now, to come in and be a part of the process because we want it to be inclusive and try to come to a true, you know, a true result that will work.”

The Ohio League of Women Voters, Common Cause Ohio and other groups are collecting signatures for a ballot issue in November 2018 under which voters would give the Congressional map-drawing authority to a bipartisan commission. Voters approved an issue in 2015 to do that with Statehouse districts.  

But the new legislative panel is expected to create a plan that keeps the authority with state lawmakers. That proposal could go before voters next spring. 

Government & PoliticsCliff RosenbergerCongessional redistrictingredistrictinggerrymandering
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
