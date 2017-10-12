Ohio GOP Leader is Optimistic About a New Panel Reworking How Congressional Districts Are Drawn

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up with a good solution soon.

Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the four members of the bipartisan panel are ready to work on a new plan to draw the Congressional map.

“We look forward to them being part of that process and having everybody, even those who are out collecting signatures right now, to come in and be a part of the process because we want it to be inclusive and try to come to a true, you know, a true result that will work.”

The Ohio League of Women Voters, Common Cause Ohio and other groups are collecting signatures for a ballot issue in November 2018 under which voters would give the Congressional map-drawing authority to a bipartisan commission. Voters approved an issue in 2015 to do that with Statehouse districts.

But the new legislative panel is expected to create a plan that keeps the authority with state lawmakers. That proposal could go before voters next spring.