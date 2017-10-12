© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Will Release Issue 2 Documentary

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 12, 2017 at 8:19 PM EDT
aids_healthcare_foundation_s_issue_two_doc__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Backers of the Drug Price Relief Act, also known as Issue 2 on next month's ballot, say the media isn’t explaining it well. So, as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, they are taking their message straight to voters.

 

Michael Weinstein is the CEO of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and says voters need to know about his organization and why they should approve Issue 2.

 

“So AHF is taking the extraordinary of purchasing one hour of statewide air time to tell our story.”

 

Weinstein says it will cost his group $62,000 to air the documentary once in each of Ohio’s six major media markets. The issue would require state-run programs pay no more for drugs than the federal Veterans Administration does. Pharmaceutical companies are on track to spend $16 million to fight the issue. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsIssue 2drug pricesAIDS Healthcare FoundationMichael WeinsteinDrug Price Relief ActElection 2017
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content