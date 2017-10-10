© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Warning Of the Next Digital Revolution, Kasich Calls For Educating People With 21st Century Skills

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 10, 2017 at 6:16 PM EDT
Photo of John Kasich
Andy Chow

Ohio wants to be a leader for the automated vehicles industry. But Gov. John Kasich is warning that as the nation prepares for self-driving cars, it must also prepare for some major consequences. 

The state is trying to integrate automated vehicles into its transportation framework. But Kasich, a proponent of automated vehicles, told the Ohio Transportation Engineers Conference that the rise of driverless vehicles can mean a loss of jobs for professional drivers. Kasich says that can be offset if the state starts training for new skills now.

“If you think we’re divided between those that have it and those that don’t, you haven’t seen anything yet because the disruption that’s gonna come because of the digital revolution will displace people.”

 

Kasich is pushing education he says would give people 21st century skills and certificates rather than just the traditional four-year college degrees.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
