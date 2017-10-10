Bill Backers Say Feminine Hygiene Products Are Not Luxuries and Ohio Taxes Should Reflect That

Backers of a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene supplies from the state sales tax say it’s simply not fair that women in Ohio are paying taxes on medical supplies they need. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

The chief of staff for online retailer BOXED told an Ohio House Ways and Means Committee his company has lowered prices on tampons and sanitary pads to make them more affordable. Max Dworin says Ohio taxes the products because they are considered luxury items but he says women, including his girlfriend, don’t see it that way.

“If I said, ‘Oh no, that’s a luxury item, we are going to skip those this month,’ I’d probably be sleeping on the couch,” he said.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly, says tampons and pads should be treated like other health-care supplies.

“Other similar medically necessary products are already exempt from the sales tax,” she said.