© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Bill Could Ban Abortions After a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 9, 2017 at 8:22 PM EDT

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. 

The bill in question would make Ohio the third state to ban abortions once a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. The House version has already had a couple of hearings with comments from supporters, but this week, opponents are giving testimony on the bill. It would make it a fourth-degree felony to perform, induce or attempt an abortion in the case of the chance that a fetus would have Down Syndrome. This could be the final committee hearing for the bill, and if it passes, it could be referred to a full House vote as soon as Wednesday. And there’s a similar bill in the Senate as well. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsAbortionAbortion bandown syndromeOhio House
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content