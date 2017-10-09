New Bill Could Ban Abortions After a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill.

The bill in question would make Ohio the third state to ban abortions once a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. The House version has already had a couple of hearings with comments from supporters, but this week, opponents are giving testimony on the bill. It would make it a fourth-degree felony to perform, induce or attempt an abortion in the case of the chance that a fetus would have Down Syndrome. This could be the final committee hearing for the bill, and if it passes, it could be referred to a full House vote as soon as Wednesday. And there’s a similar bill in the Senate as well.