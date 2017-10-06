© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Efficient Light Bulbs Illuminate the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 6, 2017 at 6:22 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Many homeowners throughout the state have changed to more efficient lightbulbs. Now, one of the state’s most storied and iconic buildings will be getting a lighting upgrade too. 

Imagine changing 900 light bulbs. That’s what spokesman Luke Stedke says is happening now at the Statehouse.

“To a more efficient, LED lightbulb that saves energy, saves money and then gives the right type of historical lighting that we need for a building like the Statehouse.”

The lighting will have dimming capabilities. The bulbs were $9.40 cents a unit but an AEP rebate allows the state to pay about half that amount. Stedke says the new bulbs will save up to 90% on energy costs.  

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
