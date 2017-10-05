© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Preliminary Revenue Report Shows a Slight Dip In September

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 5, 2017 at 6:54 PM EDT
tax form
FLICKR

State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial shape.

The preliminary numbers for September show a 2.3 percent dip in the personal income tax revenue compared to estimates. Meanwhile total tax receipts came in just under one-half of one percent below estimates.

Despite these lower than expected numbers, the state is still above water when it comes to total revenue.

Last fiscal year, Ohio’s personal income tax revenues came in below estimates 11 out of the 12 months.

A spokesperson with Ohio’s budget office says the state is in a much better position now than this time last year.

