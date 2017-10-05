© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Brown Says Now is the Time to Talk About Gun Control

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 5, 2017 at 8:09 PM EDT
Picture of Sherrod Brown
Andy Chow
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The White House has chided talk of gun control this week, claiming it’s too soon to talk about policy in the wake of the Vegas massacre. One top Democrat in Ohio says if not now, when?

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for a ban on "bump stocks", which can make semi-automatic rifles replicate fully automatics and may have been used by the Vegas gunman.

Brown says other issues should also be taken up, such as a federal waiting period and a gun buying ban for people on the terrorist watch.

As for criticism about politicizing a national tragedy, Brown says Republican leaders have had no problem working on policy after other serious events.

“After September 11 we moved quickly. After a terrorist who happens to be a Muslim shoots somebody the president says ‘oh we gotta clamp down on the Muslims coming into the country’ the next day.”

Republican Senator Rob Portman says he’ll review the bill to ban bump stocks.

Tags

Government & Politicsgun billsgun lawsgun controlSen. Sherrod BrownLas Vegas shooting
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content