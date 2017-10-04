© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Report Recommends A Flat Tax Policy in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 4, 2017 at 6:13 PM EDT
dept_of_taxation_sign_crop_-_credit_kasler.jpg
Dan Konik

A panel of lawmakers was asked to look into how the state could transition to a flat tax rate. But they found that the state needs to address a $7 billion question mark first.

The report from the 2020 Tax Policy Study Commission claims a flat tax rate could be beneficial for the state.

But the commission also says a transition would be challenging because of its 120-plus tax expenditures.

The state foregoes $7 billion dollars in revenue a year from these so-called loopholes.

Republican leaders have said a flat tax would reduce taxes and simplify code.

Opponents argue that a flat tax would mean most Ohioans would pay more for a small portion to pay less.

A separate group is looking into how the state can reduce its expenditures, which liberal and conservative think tanks support.
 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
