© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Abortion Rates are Down For Fourth Year in a Row

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 2, 2017 at 9:17 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Right to Life and NARAL Pro-Choice logos
OHIO RIGHT TO LIFE/NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

The number of abortions in Ohio last year went down for the fourth year in a row. Both sides in the debate are pleased, but have differing opinions on why.

There were more than 20,000 surgical abortions in Ohio last year, and 300 fewer than the year before. Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis says the numbers are down because of a holistic approach to pregnancy and women’s health. 

“We believe it’s a combination of our pregnancy centers, pro-life laws, access to Medicaid expansion.”

But Jaime Miracle at NARAL/Pro Choice Ohio says fewer women are getting pregnant overall, and she notes an increase in single dose abortion medication because of a change in federal policy.

“We need science based policies, not these continuous attacks from Ohio Right to Life and the Ohio Legislature on access to health care.”

The 2016 number is more than half of the state’s record year for abortions - over 45,000 in 1982.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAbortionabortion rateOhio Right to LifeNARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content