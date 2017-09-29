© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Proposed Consolidation of Ohio Disability Groups Could Streamline Services

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 29, 2017 at 5:25 PM EDT
photo of Bill Coley
JO INGLES
/
OPR

A proposal geared towards streamlining services for people with disabilities is on its way to the Ohio House. The idea is to take several state agencies and consolidate into one entity.

There are three commissions within the state of Ohio that, for the most part, all do the same thing. The governmental groups identify and implement ways to help connect people with disabilities to jobs and other services.

A Senate bill condenses those three groups into one body known as the State Rehabilitation Council. Republican Senator Bill Coley supports the bill, and says this is part of a trend from lawmakers to consolidate services to save money and cut down on confusion.

“Sometimes when you have so many different boards everything kind of gets clouded and lost in the haze.”

The State Rehabilitation Council will report to the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. The change is expected to save about $33,000 a year.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
