Government & Politics

Ohio Targets Online Charter Again for Attendance Inflation

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 28, 2017 at 10:17 PM EDT
Picture of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education says its latest audit of the state’s largest online charter school shows it once again inflated its attendance. That means ECOT owes another big bill for the students it was paid to educate – but the state says it didn’t.

The Department of Education says its review of attendance records for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow show ECOT claimed 18.5 percent more student participation last school year than could be verified.

The state says that means ECOT was overpaid $20 million for those unverified students. That money is already being clawed back from ECOT’s monthly checks, which were being reduced to pay back $60 million for inflating its student attendance by 60 percent two years ago. ECOT is still fighting the state on that ruling.

But this summer the school voted to cut its budget and lay off 250 employees – but not to cut $22 million in annual payments to its founder Bill Lager, who owns two companies that provide management and software services to ECOT.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
