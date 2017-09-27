Bipartisan Bill Would Tighten Control of Violent Felons After Release from Prison

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that they say would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increase monitoring when they're released. It comes after the kidnapping, rape and murder of an Ohio State student from northwest Ohio earlier this year.

The Reagan Tokes Act would make it possible to give some dangerous felons longer sentences. It would also require parolees be monitored more closely, have more clearly defined rules and would give police more tools for GPS monitoring. Reagan’s mother Lisa Tokes says these changes are needed.

“It is reprehensible in the wake of this flawed system that violence like this happens time and time again, resulting in the loss of innocent, law-abiding citizens’ lives that have so much positive to offer this world like Reagan did.

Accused murderer Brian Golsby was released three months before the 21-year-old student’s death after serving a six-year sentence for attempted rape. The GPS device he was wearing and DNA on a cigarette butt placed him where her body was found, but he has pleaded not guilty.