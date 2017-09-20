© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Senators Unanimously Support Super-Speed Links to Chicago and Pittsburgh

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 20, 2017 at 7:33 PM EDT
kevin_bacon_holding__hyperloop_plan__credit_ohiochannel.org_.jpg
ohiochannel.org
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio senators have passed a resolution unanimously supporting the effort to bring a super-high speed transportation system to connect Columbus with Pittsburgh on the east and Chicago on the west. 

The route connecting the three cities is one of 10 finalists in a world-wide competition. Ir would allow Ohioans to go from Columbus to Chicago in a half hour or to Pittsburgh in less than 20 minutes. But Republican Sen. Kevin Bacon, one of the bill’s sponsors, says the legislation doesn’t come with a promise of money if the project is selected.

“We’re not allocating state dollars to the project. Whether or not they seek public funding for the project in the future, I don’t know.”

There are a lot of questions about how much the hyperloop would cost, the design and safety features of it and whether it would actually deliver on the fast speeds promoted.

The resolution has no force of law, and sponsors say was meant to send a message that Ohio is willing to work to get it developed. A few years ago, Ohio turned away federal money for a passenger rail line to connect Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

Tags

Government & PoliticshyperloopTransportationSen. Kevin Baconspacex
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content