Government & Politics

Portman Indicates Support for Another GOP Obamacare Replacement

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 19, 2017 at 6:49 PM EDT
A photo of Sen. Rob Portman.
U.S. SENATE

Ohio’s U.S. senators appear to be split on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has been against it, and Republican Sen. Rob Portman appears to be heading toward a "yes" vote.

In a conference call with reporters, Rob Portman seemed to be leaning toward supporting what’s been called the Cassidy-Graham bill, which would cap Medicaid, reduce federal funding and distribute it to states as block grants to use as they see fit.

“I think Ohio will do a good job – better than the federal government, probably because we know what the needs are, closer to what those needs are, like the opioid addiction,” he said.

Ohio and the other 31 states that expanded Medicaid would see that funding phased out.

Gov. John Kasich tweeted out that the bill “eliminates the guardrails that protect some of the most vulnerable among us.” And it also won’t include $45 billion in additional funding for the opioid crisis, which the GOP’s previous repeal-and-replace bill would have.

Karen Kasler
