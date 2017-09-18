© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Advocates Push for a Constitutional Amendment to Clamp Down on Puppy Mills

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 18, 2017 at 10:34 PM EDT
photo of puppy mill bill hearing
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents of commercial dog-breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put an issue before Ohio voters to let them decide. 

The group Stop Puppy Mills Ohio has received approval for language for a proposed constitutional amendment they say would make commercial dog breeding more humane. It would limit the number of litters a female dog could produce in her lifetime, and it would also spell out care standards for puppies and breeder dogs.

The movement to put the issue on the ballot is backed by the Humane Society of the United States as well as other statewide and local animal-welfare groups. They will have until July 4th to collect about 306,000 valid signatures to qualify for the November 2018 election.

The measure is likely to be opposed by Amish breeders and some pet stores, including Petland. Those are the same forces that were instrumental in passing a state law last year that made it illegal for local communities to regulate pet stores.

Tags

Government & Politicspuppy millsStop Puppy Mills OhioHumane Society of the United StatesOhio constitutionElection 2018
Jo Ingles
See stories by Jo Ingles
