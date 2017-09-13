© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Tax Reform Group Pushes for More Tax Cuts in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2017 at 5:48 PM EDT
photo of Grover Norquist
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Even though Republican state lawmakers claim to have cut taxes by $5 billion in the last six years, a new group has been set up to fight for lower taxes in Ohio. It’s part of the national group Americans for Tax Reform, best known for the anti-tax pledge it asks politicians to sign.

Ohio already has several groups that routinely oppose tax hikes but the president of the national group, Grover Norquist, says those groups often are focused on taxes as they relate to one industry or interest.  He says Ohioans for Tax Reform will fight for lower taxes in a comprehensive way. “A specific tax focused group is useful and important and necessary because other groups that have ten or twenty or seven or even three concerns don’t have quite the focus.”

Norquist says the Ohioans for Tax Reform group will get funding from the national organization. For more than a decade, Ohio’s leaders have lowered income and business taxes. This group says there are more taxes on the books, particularly at the local levels, that they will fight to abolish.

Americans for Tax ReformGrover NorquistOhioans for Tax Reforms
