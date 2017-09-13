Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Sponsors Wage Boost Bill

Democratic Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan has announced he’s co-sponsoring of a bill that would give working families a wage boost.

The Grow American Incomes Now, or GAIN Act would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to allow more families to be eligible to receive its benefits. Ryan believes that this is an essential piece of tax reform that would help those who “want a hand up, not a hand out.”

“These are working class people and we want them to know, look, we see you, we hear you, we know how hard it is for you to make ends meet and the challenges that are facing middle class families with kids and we want to give them an opportunity to have a few more dollars in their pockets,” said Ryan.

The GAIN Act would almost double the current tax credit for working families and allow for more benefits for childless workers. Ryan believes he could find bi-partisan support and that it should help with income inequality issues across the nation.