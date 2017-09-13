Cleveland Mayor, Councilman Advance to General Election

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson claimed the top spot in Tuesday’s primary. The three-term incumbent took 39 percent of the vote. He’ll face the number two vote-getter, Councilman Zack Reed, in November.

Jackson takes top spot

Jackson’s victory speech Tuesday night was characteristically brief: words of thanks to the campaign and a reminder that it’s not over yet.

“Now, to get four more years, we got two more months to go," Jackson said.

It’s less than one month before early voting begins for the general election, where Jackson will face one of his most persistent critics, Zack Reed, who won 22 percent. Asked if he needs a different message this time around, Jackson said he won’t change just to pick up votes.

“I tell the truth. I don’t develop stuff just for the moment. I don’t do that," Jackson said.

He said the campaign will now pick up the pace heading into November.

Reed, focused on city safety, comes in second

Meanwhile, Councilman Zack Reed was in Ohio City with a small group of his supporters.

"The voters of the city of Cleveland spoke loud and clear. They want a new mayor," Reed said.

While Ward 2 Councilman Zack Reed finished second, with about 22 percent of the vote, incumbent Frank Jackson wasn't able to break forty percent against a crowded field.

He has focused on public safety, promising to hire several hundred more police officers and increase foot patrols. After the results were in, he vowed to campaign citywide.

"We're not going to be an eastside mayor, we're not going to be a westside mayor, we're not going to be a downtown mayor, we're going to be a mayor for the entire city of Cleveland," Reed said.

The third place finisher, Councilman Jeff Johnson, endorsed Reed in his concession speech Tuesday night. Johnson won about fifteen percent of the vote.