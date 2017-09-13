Brown Pushes for Increased Protection for Equifax Breach Victims

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator is introducing legislation to better protect against identity theft after data company Equifax announced a breach exposing nearly half the people in the country.

Senator Sherrod Brown says the company’s offer of credit monitoring for one year is not enough. He is now drafting legislation to offer people affected by the breach 10 years of monitoring.

“After the 2015 breach of (the Office of) Personnel Management put information of government employees and members of Congress at risk, Congress passed 10 years of free credit monitoring. We can’t accept any less for the people whom we serve.”

Brown also condemns the company’s forced arbitration clauses to qualify for the monitoring. Equifax says those clauses do not apply in this case.