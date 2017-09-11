© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Death-Penalty Opponents Try to Stop Ohio's Second Execution in Six Weeks

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 11, 2017 at 6:59 PM EDT
outside of a prison
Daniel Konik

Ohio’s second execution in two months is set to proceed on Wednesday. Gary Otte of Indiana is scheduled to be executed for two murders in Parma in 1992. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, those opposed to capital punishment says they’re not done fighting.

Anti-death penalty advocates say they’ve been expecting executions to go forward after they failed to stop Ronald Phillips’ execution in late July. Phillips was put to death with a never-before-tried mixture of drugs, and had no complications. Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions says he’s also concerned about studies showing many death row inmates are mentally ill or victims of abuse.

“When you take a close look at who Ohio is actually executing, we’re back to sort of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Gov. John Kasich agreed with the parole board’s unanimous recommendation to deny clemency to Gary Otte. After Otte, 25 men are on Ohio’s execution schedule over the next five years – more than in any other state. 

