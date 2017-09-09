Ohio's Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Will Chair the Campaign for a Victim-Rights Law

Ohio’s top law enforcement official will serve as co-chair for a campaign to pass Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment for crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says some of the features of what’s being called “Marsy’s Law” are already in Ohio’s constitution. But he says it will give crime victims more power.

“It will enable a victim to enforce these rights, to go into court to say, 'You’re not following the constitution.”

Among other things, “Marsy’s Law” would require victims be notified when their perpetrator is released from police custody and will require victims be allowed to attend court and parole hearings. The proposal is supported by prosecutors but defense attorneys have questioned whether it might strip away the rights of suspects to get fair and impartial treatment during the judicial process.