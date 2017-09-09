© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Will Chair the Campaign for a Victim-Rights Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 9, 2017 at 12:23 AM EDT
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s top law enforcement official will serve as co-chair for a campaign to pass Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment for crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine says some of the features of what’s being called “Marsy’s Law” are already in Ohio’s constitution. But he says it will give crime victims more power.

“It will enable a victim to enforce these rights, to go into court to say, 'You’re not following the constitution.”

Among other things, “Marsy’s Law” would require victims be notified when their perpetrator is released from police custody and will require victims be allowed to attend court and parole hearings. The proposal is supported by prosecutors but defense attorneys have questioned whether it might strip away the rights of suspects to get fair and impartial treatment during the judicial process.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
