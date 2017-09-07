Ohio's U.S. Sen. Portman Calls for a Long-Term Solution to Dreamers' Future

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he think it’s time to find a solution for DACA.

Portman addressed President Donald Trump’s plan to end DACA within six months, saying he agrees with Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era executive order. However, he thinks that it is time for Congress to act and solve this issue “the right way."

“In general, I think there is a consensus around the fact that we should fix DACA on a permanent basis. In other words, let these young people who came here with their families through no fault of their own, let them have the certainty to know that there is a permanent fix.”

Portman says Congress could adopt its own version of DACA into law and that it would be good to do something broader to address the many issues within the immigration system.