Government & Politics

Ohio's Monthly Income Tax Collections Continue to Recover

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 7, 2017 at 6:35 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the second month in a row, the state collected more income taxes than forecasts suggested it would. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that’s quite a turnaround from last year, when the two-year state budget had to be trimmed as income taxes fell nearly $850 million short.

  

Personal income tax collections were up nearly 1 percent last month, and that means the state is running almost 3 percent above where it thought it would be in that category.

But, while income tax revenue has now been up for two months straight, there was some weakness. For example, the commercial activity tax that businesses pay dropped nearly 1percent below forecasts, after being up almost 22 percent for July.

However, for the first time in almost a year, total taxes collected were above estimates for the month. And the state is around $23.5 million ahead for the fiscal year so far. Budget Director Tim Keen had said he would be scaling back forecasts after problems in hitting the numbers last fiscal year.

Income taxes, Tim Keen, Ohio Statehouse, Taxes
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland.
