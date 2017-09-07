© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

'Judy's Law' Becomes Ohio's Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 7, 2017 at 6:32 PM EDT
kasich_with_judy_milanowski_s_family_at_bill_signing__credit_karen_kasler_.jpg
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It's legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire.  As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the law might not be the last to crack down on domestic violence.

 

Flanked by Judy Milinowski’s two young daughters, Kasich signed the bill, promising to take a look at existing domestic violence laws to see if they are comprehensive enough to protect women from abuse.

“Maybe there’s more we can do. Maybe there’s more we can do to think about how we can provide a safe haven, not just a safe haven but a wonderful haven and incubator to grow women into all they can be because without them, we are missing. ... We are not complete.”

 

“Judy’s Law” adds up to six years to the terms of criminals who attack victims with accelerants. Milinowksi was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend back in 2015. She never left the hospital and died this past June, just hours before state lawmakers passed the bill.

