Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown Denounces Trump's DACA Decision

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator is criticizing President Trump for his decision to end the DACA program, which allows young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain.

In a conference call today, Sherrod Brown said the decision affecting hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants is cruel and inhumane.

“There is no reason to do this other than the president of the United States made a campaign promise that didn’t really make a lot of sense. I mean, I wish he kept his campaign promise not to cut Medicaid or kept his campaign promise not to raise the eligibility age for Medicare. I wish those are the things he would follow!”

In a statement, Brown’s Republican counterpart Sen. Rob Portman said he supports bipartisan action to create a more permanent solution to DACA.