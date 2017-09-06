Ohio's Sen. Brown Introduces two Pro-Worker Bills

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is planning to introduce a bill to reward American businesses that keep jobs in the country and pay workers well. The Democrat announced the Patriot Employers Tax Credit during a news conference today.

“Businesses that do things right, that pay good wages of $15-an-hour or more and have good benefits that commit to keeping jobs in this country (and) that treat their employees as vital to their company should get a tax cut or a lower tax rate.”

Brown also announced what he calls a Corporate Freeloader Fee. It would require companies with low wages -- and whose workers depend on government assistance -- to reimburse taxpayer money.